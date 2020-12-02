Medallia (MDLA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Medallia to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Medallia has set its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Medallia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MDLA stock opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 1.71. Medallia has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $40.20.

In other Medallia news, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 12,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $376,142.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,268.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $226,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,191 shares in the company, valued at $638,908.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 521,985 shares of company stock worth $14,963,371 over the last ninety days.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Medallia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Medallia from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Medallia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.91.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

