Matthew P. Flake Sells 30,000 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 30,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total value of $3,411,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,792,197.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of QTWO opened at $113.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $116.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.95.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Q2 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Q2 during the third quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Q2 in the second quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Q2 by 67.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.