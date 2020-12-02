Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,640 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.26% of HealthEquity worth $10,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 79.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 32.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 271.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HQY stock opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -275.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.44. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.11 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

In related news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $710,157.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

