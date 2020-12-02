Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes $9.29 Million Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 615,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.22% of Starwood Property Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STWD. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,417,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 19.3% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 22.3% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 466,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STWD. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $240,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,245.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STWD opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.39. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $267.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.49 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.