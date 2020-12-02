Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 49,137 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.27% of Eagle Materials worth $9,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 56.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after acquiring an additional 819,810 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,844,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 12.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,687,000 after acquiring an additional 135,951 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5,356.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 352,072 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.59. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $97.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,444,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $476,100.00. Insiders sold 28,051 shares of company stock worth $2,566,230 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.