Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 3,350 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.48% of Easterly Government Properties worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 78.9% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEA opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $137,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,826.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $343,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,400 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

