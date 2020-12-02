Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 17,717 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,717 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.05% of Amcor worth $8,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Amcor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 131,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Amcor by 340.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 87,800 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Amcor by 544.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 372,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 314,700 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Amcor by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 273,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.52.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

