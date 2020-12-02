Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases Shares of 195,000 Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE:LSF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE:LSF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Laird Superfood in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,339,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Laird Superfood in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Laird Superfood in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,146,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood during the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laird Superfood stock opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.38. Laird Superfood, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $60.80.

Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

LSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Laird Superfood in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Laird Superfood in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Laird Superfood in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

In other Laird Superfood news, major shareholder Manifesto Ventures Pbc Danone purchased 90,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,020.00.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, and performance mushroom supplements; and coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products.

