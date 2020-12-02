Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $9.91 Million Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 405,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,873 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Methanex were worth $9,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 2,467.7% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 2.05.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEOH. Barclays upped their price target on Methanex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on Methanex from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Methanex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Methanex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.