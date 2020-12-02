Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,299 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.21% of Curtiss-Wright worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 624,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,738,000 after purchasing an additional 52,129 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 357.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 487,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,504,000 after buying an additional 381,335 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 258,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,036,000 after buying an additional 33,048 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 257,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,956,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,650,000 after buying an additional 75,309 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $116.19 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $149.90. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.25.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $571.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CW. ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $97,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,694,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,000. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

