Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,086 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Funko were worth $8,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after buying an additional 123,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 777.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 901,110 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth $5,681,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 644,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 30,166 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter worth $3,710,000. Institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Funko alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on FNKO. ValuEngine cut Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Funko has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.16. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.34 million, a P/E ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.26. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $191.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.