Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 83,794 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,794 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.59% of Cactus worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 228,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 28.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 723,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after acquiring an additional 162,225 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 55.9% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,282 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the third quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 22.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.87. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $35.28.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on WHD. Scotiabank began coverage on Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cactus from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

