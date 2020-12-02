Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stake Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,535,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth $22,425,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 36.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,725,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,546 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 665.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,097 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 51.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,387,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,622,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company’s revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, August 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.01.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

