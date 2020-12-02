ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,675 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of ManTech International worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 9.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 18.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in ManTech International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in ManTech International by 406.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ManTech International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $77.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.67. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $93.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.52.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $636.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.