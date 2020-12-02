Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral Sells 1,859 Shares of Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $72,909.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lisa Blackwood-Kapral also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $167,020.42.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYFT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.21.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

