LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,498 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.55.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.38. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.55, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $43.45.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

