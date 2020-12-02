LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 135.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,345 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.03% of First Trust Chindia ETF worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the third quarter worth $307,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 45,346 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF during the second quarter valued at $419,000.

NYSEARCA:FNI opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.81. First Trust Chindia ETF has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

