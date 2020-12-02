LPL Financial LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.38% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DSU. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 12.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSU opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $11.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.0711 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

