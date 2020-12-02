LPL Financial LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWC. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,085,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 841,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,765,000 after buying an additional 120,403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,147,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,462,000 after buying an additional 95,411 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 21,558.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 92,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 91,622 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 797,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,647,000 after acquiring an additional 69,800 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $30.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

