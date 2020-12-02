LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,378 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,572 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in First Solar by 2.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,885 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 14,966.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $91.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.70 million. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. 140166 initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.73.

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $752,534.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,138.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $44,423.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,158,980 shares of company stock worth $793,342,825. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

