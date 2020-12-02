LPL Financial LLC Acquires 2,511 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Sealed Air by 12.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 126.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of SEE opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $46.23.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

In other news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $371,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 158,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,414.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,384.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,655. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.