LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,670 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 915.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $127,229.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,239.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $342,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,184 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,434 shares of company stock worth $1,767,448. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $159.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $161.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.56.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QRVO. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

