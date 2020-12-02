Lincoln Educational Services Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 25th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LINC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $164.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%.

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $175,824.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Barry Morrow sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $51,340.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,264. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. National Investment Services of America LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 128,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

