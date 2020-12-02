Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”

BTIG Research cut shares of Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lightspeed POS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.53.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at about $348,000.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.