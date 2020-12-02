Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 26.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 99.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 99,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 49,541 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 6.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 5.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 217.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.18.

NYSE:LSI opened at $112.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.69. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.31 and a 1-year high of $119.94.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 875 storage facilities in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

