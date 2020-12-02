Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock Holdings Increased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,224,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,484,000 after buying an additional 31,746 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,299,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,693,000 after purchasing an additional 57,524 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,697,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 20.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,083,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,675,000 after purchasing an additional 182,292 shares during the last quarter. 22.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYA opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.94.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.96). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $29,003,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $844,278.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,386.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,520,801 shares of company stock valued at $33,936,534 over the last 90 days. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LBTYA shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Liberty Global from $32.40 to $36.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Barclays raised Liberty Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

