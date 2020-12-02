LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter valued at $1,892,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $200.38 on Wednesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $530.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

