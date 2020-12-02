Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Down 7.8% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) dropped 7.8% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $68.94 and last traded at $69.27. Approximately 2,491,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,439,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.13.

Specifically, insider Jorge Espinel sold 20,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $1,151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 77,800 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,450,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,689,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,388,588.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lemonade from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lemonade from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth $435,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth $1,083,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

