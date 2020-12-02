Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director John Bourgoin Sells 722 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $29,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,668.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Bourgoin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $28,916.10.

On Tuesday, September 15th, John Bourgoin sold 8,665 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $253,018.00.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.59. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.45, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.7% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 190,533.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,877,000 after buying an additional 2,671,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

