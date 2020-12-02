Langley Steinert Sells 12,376 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $304,697.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,141,402.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Langley Steinert sold 23,938 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $595,577.44.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Langley Steinert sold 18,656 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $464,907.52.

On Monday, November 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $275,417.64.

On Friday, November 20th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $270,135.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $266,653.26.

On Friday, November 13th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $578,968.08.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $586,763.88.

On Friday, October 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,493 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $273,098.32.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $243,481.68.

On Monday, October 26th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $249,484.68.

CARG stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $40.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.86.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. BidaskClub cut shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,793,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 150,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 72,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

