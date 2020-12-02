Lands’ End (LE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.44. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $312.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Lands’ End to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lands’ End stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.32 million, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24.

A number of brokerages have commented on LE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

