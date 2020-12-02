Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,065 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to GBX 1,065 ($13.91) in a research report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 846.67 ($11.06).

Shares of LON:LRE opened at GBX 760 ($9.93) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 29.80. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 691.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 743.12.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

