KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $259.87

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $259.87 and last traded at $250.97, with a volume of 3106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $246.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KLA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 2,421 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $483,812.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,998.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,965 shares of company stock worth $1,494,760 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in KLA by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 50,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,062,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of KLA by 5.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of KLA by 4.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in KLA by 70.8% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 63,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after acquiring an additional 26,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

