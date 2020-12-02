Kirkland’s (KIRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $124.72 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

NASDAQ KIRK opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.86. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76.

KIRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Kirkland’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.