KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €45.00 by Nord/LB

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential downside of 32.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €68.29 ($80.34).

KGX stock opened at €67.00 ($78.82) on Monday. KION GROUP AG has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €71.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is €65.72.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

