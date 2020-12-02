Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KGSPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kingspan Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kingspan Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $87.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.85. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $38.99 and a 12-month high of $99.25.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

