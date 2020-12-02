Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,446 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at about $814,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 409.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 141,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,584,000 after purchasing an additional 113,684 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 40,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,337.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $187.10 on Wednesday. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.63. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

KSU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.24.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

