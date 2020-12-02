JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) a €170.00 Price Target

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €170.00 ($200.00) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.97% from the company’s current price.

DB1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €151.93 ($178.75).

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) stock opened at €138.25 ($162.65) on Monday. Deutsche Börse AG has a one year low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a one year high of €170.15 ($200.18). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €136.25 and a 200-day moving average price of €150.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.09.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

