Jennifer C. Haas Sells 16,674 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 16,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $319,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,974.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

LEVI stock opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,726,485 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $63,335,000 after acquiring an additional 672,310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,574,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $34,501,000 after acquiring an additional 350,879 shares during the last quarter. Hall Kathryn A. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,074 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $16,591,000 after acquiring an additional 265,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 847,631 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

