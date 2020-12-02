Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 585.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,615 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 15,800 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $833,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,739,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,872,428.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $62,574.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,515 shares of company stock worth $26,641,593 in the last three months. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBKR. BidaskClub lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.01. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

