Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 4,331.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,927 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 16,545 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IART. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 100.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 19.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $275,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $9,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,091,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,983,898.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IART shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.77.

IART stock opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.60, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.94.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $370.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.91 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

