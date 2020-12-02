Insider Selling: Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) Director Mark Ireton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,440,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$504,162.75.

Shares of CVE:NRM opened at C$0.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Noram Ventures Inc. has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and a PE ratio of -29.33.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a C$0.40 target price for the company.

Noram Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It explores for lithium brine deposits. The company's flagship property is the Zeus project comprising 1,214 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

