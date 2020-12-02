Insider Selling: Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Insider Sells 320 Shares of Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) insider Christopher M. Lal sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher M. Lal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Christopher M. Lal sold 1,324 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total transaction of $184,803.92.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Christopher M. Lal sold 1,073 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total transaction of $148,481.74.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Christopher M. Lal sold 1,920 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $211,084.80.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -429.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.07.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

