Insider Buying: FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) Director Acquires 1,600 Shares of Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) Director Brian R. Ford acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $28,144.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,868 shares in the company, valued at $85,628.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FSKR opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.94 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSKR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Securities started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSKR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,422,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,368,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,574,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,528,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,633,000.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

