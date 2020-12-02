Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock Position Lifted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.65. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 146.75, a current ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 53.99%. The company had revenue of $88.69 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

