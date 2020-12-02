Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innospec from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.00.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day moving average of $74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51 and a beta of 1.23. Innospec has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $107.85.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Innospec’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 19.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Innospec by 10.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Innospec by 3.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Innospec by 5.7% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Innospec by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Innospec by 20.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

