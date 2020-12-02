Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,922 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Independent Bank Group worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3,155.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 155.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $55,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $63.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.97.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBTX shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

