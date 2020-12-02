Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Major Shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve Sells 78,640 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 78,640 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $5,386,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 199,216 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $13,457,040.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $66.61 on Wednesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $84.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 million. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NARI. ValuEngine lowered Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Inari Medical from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Inari Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

