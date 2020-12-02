IDT (IDT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

IDT (NYSE:IDT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 1.60%.

IDT stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $323.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.97. IDT has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $13.87.

IDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered IDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of IDT from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

