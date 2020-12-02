Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) vs. INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Head-To-Head Survey

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares INmune Bio and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio N/A N/A -$7.68 million ($0.75) -11.51 Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 106.48 -$56.51 million ($1.57) -2.79

INmune Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Idera Pharmaceuticals. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Idera Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for INmune Bio and Idera Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

INmune Bio presently has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 123.06%. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.48%. Given INmune Bio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares INmune Bio and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio N/A -41.18% -39.34% Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -771.38% -34.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 58.9% of INmune Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

INmune Bio has a beta of 2.98, indicating that its stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

INmune Bio beats Idera Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation in their blood; XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and LivNate to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; University of Pittsburg; and University College London. INmune Bio, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer. The company has collaboration and supply agreement with AbbVie Inc. and Bristol-Meyers Squibb. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

